Central Pacific Bank Trust Division Boosts Holdings in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB - Free Report) by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,404 shares of the pipeline company's stock after buying an additional 17,935 shares during the quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division's holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Main Street Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.4% during the first quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Towne Trust Company N.A raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Towne Trust Company N.A now owns 431 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 102.5% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 480 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company's stock.

Williams Companies Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of WMB opened at $71.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The firm's 50-day moving average is $73.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.40. Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.83 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 25.17% and a return on equity of 18.60%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. Williams Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.350 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 11th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 11th. Williams Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.11%.

Williams Companies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Williams Companies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strategic acquisition expands growth platform: Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion. The assets connect the Haynesville region with Gulf Coast LNG export facilities, power-generation customers and industrial demand, potentially strengthening Williams’ long-term natural-gas and midstream growth prospects. Reuters: Williams to buy Momentum, raises 2026 EBITDA forecast

Williams agreed to acquire Momentum Midstream from EnCap Flatrock for up to $5.5 billion. The assets connect the Haynesville region with Gulf Coast LNG export facilities, power-generation customers and industrial demand, potentially strengthening Williams’ long-term natural-gas and midstream growth prospects. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its full-year EBITDA outlook: Second-quarter results highlighted approximately 6% EBITDA growth and management’s expectation that the Momentum transaction will broaden exposure to growing LNG and power demand. The deal is viewed as strategically supportive, although its financing and execution remain important considerations. Williams Companies Q2 2026 Earnings Call Highlights

Second-quarter results highlighted approximately 6% EBITDA growth and management’s expectation that the Momentum transaction will broaden exposure to growing LNG and power demand. The deal is viewed as strategically supportive, although its financing and execution remain important considerations. Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly results were mixed: Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier. That matched some analysts’ estimates but was below the $0.52 Zacks consensus. Revenue increased 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded the $2.83 billion estimate, partially offsetting the EPS miss. Williams Companies Quarterly Earnings Data

Williams reported adjusted EPS of $0.50, up from $0.46 a year earlier. That matched some analysts’ estimates but was below the $0.52 Zacks consensus. Revenue increased 9.8% year over year to $3.05 billion and exceeded the $2.83 billion estimate, partially offsetting the EPS miss. Negative Sentiment: 2026 EPS guidance remains below consensus: Williams set fiscal-year EPS guidance at $2.35, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.41. This could limit near-term upside if investors focus more on earnings-per-share expectations than on the higher EBITDA outlook. Williams Q2 Earnings and Revenues Lag Estimates

Williams set fiscal-year EPS guidance at $2.35, compared with an average analyst estimate of $2.41. This could limit near-term upside if investors focus more on earnings-per-share expectations than on the higher EBITDA outlook. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling adds a modest cautionary signal: Senior Vice President Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares for approximately $141,300, reducing his position by 0.71%. The transaction is small relative to his remaining holdings and does not by itself indicate a change in corporate fundamentals. Terrance Lane Wilson Insider Trading

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total value of $917,760.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 98,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,511,789.12. This represents a 10.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $141,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 281,159 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,863,883.35. This represents a 0.71% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,402,755. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WMB shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Williams Companies from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.56.

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About Williams Companies

Williams Companies, Inc NYSE: WMB is a U.S.-based energy infrastructure company focused on the midstream segment of the natural gas value chain. The company develops, owns and operates assets that gather, process, transport and store natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Its operations support the movement of gas from production areas to end users including utilities, power generators, industrial customers and export facilities.

Williams’s product and service offering includes interstate and intrastate pipeline transmission, gas-gathering systems, processing facilities that remove impurities and separate NGLs, storage services and fractionation and transportation of NGL products.

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