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Century Aluminum Company $CENX Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Century Aluminum logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Dimensional Fund Advisors cut its Century Aluminum stake by 20.8% in the first quarter, selling 574,210 shares and retaining 2.19 million shares worth approximately $128.6 million, or 2.21% of the company.
  • Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of Century Aluminum. The stock opened at $44.87, down 2.9%, with a market capitalization of $4.44 billion.
  • Analyst sentiment is mixed: Century Aluminum has an average “Hold” rating and a consensus price target of $76, despite several analysts maintaining Buy or Outperform ratings.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Century Aluminum.

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,190,922 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 574,210 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.21% of Century Aluminum worth $128,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the first quarter worth $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Century Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.59% of the company's stock.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 2.9%

Shares of CENX opened at $44.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.96. Century Aluminum Company has a one year low of $20.21 and a one year high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CENX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on Century Aluminum from $86.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Century Aluminum from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Century Aluminum from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Century Aluminum from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Century Aluminum and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $76.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Century Aluminum

About Century Aluminum

(Free Report)

Century Aluminum Company is a primary aluminum producer that develops and operates smelters designed to supply low-carbon, high-purity aluminum products to a range of industrial and commercial markets. Established in 1995, the company has grown to become a significant North American aluminum producer with an expanding international footprint. Century Aluminum is headquartered in the United States and is focused on energy-efficient operations and cost management.

The company's core operations include three primary aluminum smelting facilities located in Hawesville, Kentucky; Mount Holly, South Carolina; and Grundartangi, Iceland.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CENX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Century Aluminum Company (NASDAQ:CENX - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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