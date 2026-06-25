Certified Advisory Corp Has $1.95 Million Stake in Visa Inc. $V

Certified Advisory Corp lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,461 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp's holdings in Visa were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 446.2% in the fourth quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp grew its position in Visa by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Visa by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $387.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of V stock opened at $332.29 on Thursday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $322.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $324.21. The company has a market cap of $596.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $293.89 and a fifty-two week high of $359.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Key Visa News

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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