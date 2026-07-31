Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 65,323 Shares of IREN Limited $IREN

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 300,029 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 65,323 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.09% of IREN worth $10,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of IREN by 19.8% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,485 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in IREN by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in IREN by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company's stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of IREN by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,050 shares of the company's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its position in shares of IREN by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,780 shares of the company's stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. 41.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get IREN alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IREN. Weiss Ratings cut shares of IREN from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating on shares of IREN in a report on Monday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $79.00 target price on shares of IREN in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on IREN from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on IREN from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $82.71.

View Our Latest Research Report on IREN

Key IREN News

Here are the key news stories impacting IREN this week:

Positive Sentiment: IREN’s proposed 5-gigawatt expansion roadmap is being viewed as a major long-term growth catalyst. The company’s power assets and data-center real estate could give it a competitive advantage as demand for AI computing capacity grows, while phased development may allow completed capacity to help fund future expansion and reduce reliance on stock issuance. IREN's 5-Gigawatt Roadmap Could Be a Massive Growth Catalyst

IREN’s proposed is being viewed as a major long-term growth catalyst. The company’s power assets and data-center real estate could give it a competitive advantage as demand for AI computing capacity grows, while phased development may allow completed capacity to help fund future expansion and reduce reliance on stock issuance. Positive Sentiment: Investors are considering IREN as a potential catch-up trade : rival TeraWulf (WULF) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) have substantially outperformed in 2026, even though IREN is described as having the largest GPU partnership and power portfolio among the three. That relative underperformance may be attracting bargain-oriented buyers. TeraWulf and Cipher Digital Are up 50% in 2026 While IREN Lags Behind

Investors are considering IREN as a potential : rival TeraWulf (WULF) and Cipher Mining (CIFR) have substantially outperformed in 2026, even though IREN is described as having the largest GPU partnership and power portfolio among the three. That relative underperformance may be attracting bargain-oriented buyers. Neutral Sentiment: The prior session’s decline was part of a broader selloff in neocloud and AI-infrastructure stocks, highlighting the group’s high volatility. The subsequent rebound suggests sector-wide positioning, rather than company-specific news, is currently influencing IREN. Why Did Neocloud Stocks Fall Hard on July 29, 2026?

IREN Trading Up 30.5%

Shares of IREN opened at $38.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.71 and a beta of 4.27. IREN Limited has a twelve month low of $14.72 and a twelve month high of $76.87. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $49.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

IREN (NASDAQ:IREN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.03). IREN had a net margin of 20.90% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $144.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $219.69 million. As a group, analysts expect that IREN Limited will post -1.96 EPS for the current year.

IREN Company Profile

IREN Limited, formerly known as Iris Energy Limited, owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IREN Limited (NASDAQ:IREN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider IREN, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and IREN wasn't on the list.

While IREN currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here