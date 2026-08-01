Cetera Investment Advisers Buys 70,929 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 506,049 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 70,929 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.07% of Healthpeak Properties worth $8,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advocate Investing Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 270.2% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,640 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 166.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 93.57% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Healthpeak Properties news, insider Scott R. Bohn sold 10,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total transaction of $213,736.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,636 shares in the company, valued at $148,520.20. This trade represents a 59.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $20.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOC

Healthpeak Properties Trading Down 1.1%

NYSE:DOC opened at $21.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a PE ratio of 68.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm's 50 day moving average is $21.01 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $22.95.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.73%.The business had revenue of $752.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.59 million. Healthpeak Properties's revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.710-1.750 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 14th will be paid a $0.1017 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Healthpeak Properties's payout ratio is currently 381.25%.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

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