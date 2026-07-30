Cetera Investment Advisers Grows Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. $PFG

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG - Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,728 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 21,999 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Principal Financial Group worth $11,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PFG. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in Principal Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. 75.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFG opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.00 and a twelve month high of $114.95.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 16.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Principal Financial Group's payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

Key Principal Financial Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Principal Financial Group this week:

Insider Activity at Principal Financial Group

In related news, insider Wee Yee Cheong sold 9,183 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $929,870.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 77,188 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,816,056.88. This trade represents a 10.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,928 shares of company stock valued at $2,038,004. Corporate insiders own 1.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore set a $108.00 price objective on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a "sell" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Principal Financial Group from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $105.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Profile

Principal Financial Group NASDAQ: PFG is a global financial services company headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, that provides a range of retirement, investment and insurance solutions to individuals, employers and institutional clients. The firm's business is organized around retirement services, asset management, and insurance products designed to help clients plan, invest for, and protect income over the long term.

Principal's product and service offerings include retirement plan recordkeeping and administration for employer-sponsored plans, individual and group retirement annuities, life and disability insurance, employee benefits solutions, and wealth management services.

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