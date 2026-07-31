Cetera Investment Advisers Has $10.93 Million Holdings in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC - Free Report) by 31.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 48,100 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $10,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,717 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Genuine Parts by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 11,746 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,954 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 51,292 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,898 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.83% of the company's stock.

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Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $125.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 500.99 and a beta of 0.63. Genuine Parts Company has a 52-week low of $90.78 and a 52-week high of $151.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.17 and a 200 day moving average of $115.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 0.13%.The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. Genuine Parts's revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.000 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genuine Parts Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Genuine Parts news, insider James F. Howe sold 415 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.33, for a total transaction of $43,296.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,589 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,669,700.37. This trade represents a 1.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Genuine Parts from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $145.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company NYSE: GPC is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

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