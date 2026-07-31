Cetera Investment Advisers Has $11.20 Million Stake in Fabrinet $FN

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Free Report) by 49.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,474 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Fabrinet worth $11,199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 63 shares of the technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Fabrinet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 72 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 97.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Fabrinet Trading Up 6.2%

Shares of FN opened at $440.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.81 and a beta of 1.20. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $272.49 and a twelve month high of $748.89. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $560.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $564.96.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.14. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Fabrinet has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.720-3.870 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 12.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on FN shares. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $800.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Fabrinet from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $700.00 to $680.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Fabrinet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $643.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on FN

Insider Buying and Selling at Fabrinet

In related news, Director Homa Bahrami sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.91, for a total transaction of $1,779,775.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 16,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,556,435.03. The trade was a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet is a global provider of advanced optical packaging and precision optical, electro‐mechanical and electronic manufacturing services (CEM). The company specializes in complex manufacturing processes for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in communications, data center, industrial, instrumentation and medical markets. Key capabilities include high‐precision fiber alignment, micro‐assembly, testing and diagnostics, and integration of electro‐optic subassemblies.

Incorporated in 2000, Fabrinet operates under a corporate structure headquartered in Singapore with additional regional offices and design centers in the Americas, Europe and Asia.

See Also

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