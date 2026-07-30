Cetera Investment Advisers Has $12.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) by 106.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,381 shares of the data storage provider's stock after purchasing an additional 10,486 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Sandisk were worth $12,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDK. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 12.0% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Sandisk by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,287 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Composition Wealth LLC lifted its position in Sandisk by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Composition Wealth LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter.

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Sandisk Stock Down 7.3%

Shares of SNDK stock opened at $1,015.89 on Thursday. Sandisk Corporation has a 12 month low of $40.10 and a 12 month high of $2,354.39. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,739.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,109.53. The firm has a market cap of $150.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31 and a beta of 4.74.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 251.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key Sandisk News

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Some analysts view the selloff as a potential buying opportunity. Sandisk’s outlook is supported by strong AI-driven storage demand, approximately $42 billion in contracts and a debt-free balance sheet. Analysts’ consensus target of about $2,218 implies substantial long-term upside from recent levels. Does Sandisk Stock’s Recent Sharp Sell-Off Offer a Buying Opportunity?

Some analysts view the selloff as a potential buying opportunity. Sandisk’s outlook is supported by strong AI-driven storage demand, approximately $42 billion in contracts and a debt-free balance sheet. Analysts’ consensus target of about $2,218 implies substantial long-term upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Expectations remain favorable ahead of Sandisk’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 5. Recent analyst commentary points to potentially strong earnings growth, while the company’s prior quarter significantly exceeded consensus expectations on both earnings and revenue. What SK Hynix and Seagate Earnings Mean for SanDisk

Expectations remain favorable ahead of Sandisk’s fiscal fourth-quarter earnings report, scheduled for August 5. Recent analyst commentary points to potentially strong earnings growth, while the company’s prior quarter significantly exceeded consensus expectations on both earnings and revenue. Neutral Sentiment: Sandisk’s collapse has made inverse exposure unusually popular: the SNDQ ETF, which benefits when the stock falls, has surged more than 175% in July. This highlights the intensity of the move but does not change Sandisk’s underlying fundamentals. SanDisk’s Plunge Has Produced One of July’s Hottest ETF Trades

Sandisk’s collapse has made inverse exposure unusually popular: the SNDQ ETF, which benefits when the stock falls, has surged more than 175% in July. This highlights the intensity of the move but does not change Sandisk’s underlying fundamentals. Negative Sentiment: Memory stocks, including Sandisk, Micron and SK Hynix, are experiencing a sector-wide rout as investors question whether AI demand and valuations have become overheated. Sandisk has lost roughly half its value in July, increasing volatility and technical selling pressure. Memory Selloff Intensifies

Memory stocks, including Sandisk, Micron and SK Hynix, are experiencing a sector-wide rout as investors question whether AI demand and valuations have become overheated. Sandisk has lost roughly half its value in July, increasing volatility and technical selling pressure. Negative Sentiment: Investors are also concerned about rising Chinese competition, including chipmaker CXMT’s planned IPO, and the possibility that increased supply could pressure future memory pricing and margins. Broader market risk aversion ahead of the Federal Reserve decision and a sharp oil-price spike added to selling in technology shares. Is the AI Chip Trade Actually Cracking?

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNDK. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sandisk from $2,025.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Zacks Research downgraded Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Evercore set a $3,100.00 price target on Sandisk in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sandisk from $1,250.00 to $1,620.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on Sandisk in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,811.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SNDK

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other Sandisk news, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total transaction of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,297. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Further Reading

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