Cetera Investment Advisers Has $4.44 Million Stock Holdings in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report) by 144.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 197,693 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 116,811 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $4,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 111,247 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 41,265 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 639,985 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $13,593,000 after acquiring an additional 38,554 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the first quarter worth $61,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the second quarter worth $331,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 30.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of KIM stock opened at $25.03 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $25.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.63. Kimco Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $19.76 and a twelve month high of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Kimco Realty's previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Kimco Realty's payout ratio is 120.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Kimco Realty from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Kimco Realty to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kimco Realty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $26.12.

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More Kimco Realty News

Here are the key news stories impacting Kimco Realty this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44 a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9% to $550.8 million. Portfolio occupancy reached an all-time high of 96.4% after Kimco executed 461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet. Kimco Realty Announces Second Quarter 2026 Results

Second-quarter funds from operations (FFO) increased to $0.46 per share from $0.44 a year earlier, while revenue rose 4.9% to $550.8 million. Portfolio occupancy reached an all-time high of 96.4% after Kimco executed 461 leases covering 2.5 million square feet. Positive Sentiment: Kimco increased its quarterly common dividend to $0.28 per share from $0.26, an approximately 7.7% sequential increase and roughly 4.5% annualized yield based on the reported data. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 4. Kimco Realty dividend announcement

Kimco increased its quarterly common dividend to $0.28 per share from $0.26, an approximately 7.7% sequential increase and roughly 4.5% annualized yield based on the reported data. The dividend is payable September 17 to shareholders of record September 4. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 outlook, with EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.84, and ended the quarter with approximately $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity. Asset sales also generated proceeds, including $142.3 million from the sale of The Milton multifamily property.

Management raised its 2026 outlook, with EPS guidance of $1.83-$1.84, and ended the quarter with approximately $2.7 billion of immediate liquidity. Asset sales also generated proceeds, including $142.3 million from the sale of The Milton multifamily property. Neutral Sentiment: FFO matched the Zacks consensus estimate rather than exceeding it, limiting the earnings surprise despite growth from the prior year. Kimco Realty Q2 FFO Match Estimates

FFO matched the Zacks consensus estimate rather than exceeding it, limiting the earnings surprise despite growth from the prior year. Negative Sentiment: Same-property net operating income grew 3.5% year over year, described as mediocre by some market coverage, suggesting underlying property-level growth was not especially strong. Kimco Realty slips despite strong Q2

Same-property net operating income grew 3.5% year over year, described as mediocre by some market coverage, suggesting underlying property-level growth was not especially strong. Negative Sentiment: Net income available to common shareholders declined to $145.8 million, or $0.22 per diluted share, from $155.4 million, or $0.23, a year earlier. This earnings-quality concern likely offset the better FFO, occupancy and dividend outlook.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation NYSE: KIM is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company's portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco's core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KIM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM - Free Report).

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