Cetera Investment Advisers Has $7.78 Million Stock Position in DTE Energy Company $DTE

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE - Free Report) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,218 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 7,230 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in DTE Energy were worth $7,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 754.2% in the 4th quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on DTE. Jefferies Financial Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $148.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded DTE Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DTE Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.46.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:DTE opened at $141.94 on Friday. DTE Energy Company has a one year low of $126.23 and a one year high of $155.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.38. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.78.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.36 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 12.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Company will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be issued a $1.165 dividend. This represents a $4.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 21st. DTE Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $143,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 6,233 shares of the company's stock, valued at $895,806.76. This trade represents a 13.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Profile

DTE Energy is an integrated energy company headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that combines regulated utility operations with non-utility energy businesses. Its regulated subsidiaries operate electric and natural gas utility services that deliver generation, transmission and distribution to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company's utility segment focuses on maintaining and upgrading energy delivery infrastructure, ensuring reliable service and meeting regulatory requirements in its service territory.

Beyond its regulated utilities, DTE Energy operates non-utility businesses that develop, own and operate power generation and energy-related projects.

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