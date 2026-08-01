Cetera Investment Advisers Has $8.11 Million Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. $MEDP

Cetera Investment Advisers reduced its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP - Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,881 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of Medpace worth $8,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 0.8% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Medpace by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 444 shares of the company's stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Medpace by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Medpace by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balefire LLC increased its holdings in Medpace by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 451 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 7,500 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 62,984 shares in the company, valued at $37,790,400. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 16,349 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $7,357,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 20,343 shares in the company, valued at $9,154,350. This represents a 44.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,087 shares of company stock valued at $16,203,054. 20.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Stock Down 0.2%

MEDP stock opened at $577.11 on Friday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $373.00 and a twelve month high of $677.90. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $507.61 and a 200-day moving average of $493.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $707.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $689.51 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 110.15% and a net margin of 17.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. Medpace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.250-17.950 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on MEDP shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Medpace from $462.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Medpace from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $490.00 to $515.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Medpace from $586.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Medpace from $419.00 to $492.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and issued a $535.00 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $584.18.

View Our Latest Report on MEDP

Medpace Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: MEDP is a global contract research organization (CRO) that provides comprehensive clinical development services to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device companies. The company supports clinical trials across all phases (I–IV), offering end-to-end solutions designed to streamline the development process and accelerate the delivery of new therapies to market.

Medpace's core service offerings include clinical pharmacology, regulatory affairs consulting, project management, central laboratory services, imaging, data management and biostatistics, pharmacovigilance and medical writing.

See Also

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