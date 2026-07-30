Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Pan American Silver Corp. $PAAS

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS - Free Report) TSE: PAAS by 16.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,867 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 35,477 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.06% of Pan American Silver worth $13,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PAAS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 151.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Pan American Silver by 1,336.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 517 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 173.3% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.43% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Zacks Research cut Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Pan American Silver from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Pan American Silver from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $70.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Performance

Pan American Silver stock opened at $42.50 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $47.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Pan American Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $26.76 and a twelve month high of $69.99.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS - Get Free Report) TSE: PAAS last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Pan American Silver had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Pan American Silver's dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. NYSE: PAAS is a Vancouver-based mining company and one of the world’s largest primary silver producers. The company’s core activities encompass the exploration, development, extraction and processing of silver, with significant by-product production of gold, zinc and lead. Pan American Silver maintains a vertically integrated operating model, covering the full mining value chain from resource discovery through to refined metal production.

With a geographic footprint concentrated across the Americas, Pan American Silver operates multiple mines in Mexico, Peru, Argentina and Bolivia, and is advancing several development and exploration projects in Chile and Ecuador.

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