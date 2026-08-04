Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 13,836 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR - Free Report) TSE: QSR by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,508 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 13,836 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QSR. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the second quarter worth $265,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 9,477.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,997,344 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $198,711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,048 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,335 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 34,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,019,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $83.86.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Price Performance

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $72.92 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $25.46 billion, a PE ratio of 25.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.50. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.33 and a 12 month high of $81.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.53.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR - Get Free Report) TSE: QSR last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 32.80% and a net margin of 9.96%.The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc NYSE: QSR is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company's principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International's business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI's restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

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