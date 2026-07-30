Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 20,075 Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 268,749 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 20,075 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.14% of American Healthcare REIT worth $12,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AHR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 448,094 shares of the company's stock worth $21,132,000 after purchasing an additional 96,707 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 45.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in American Healthcare REIT in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in American Healthcare REIT by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,502 shares of the company's stock worth $1,061,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 24,277 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Healthcare REIT Price Performance

NYSE AHR opened at $57.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.34. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.33, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.77.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $650.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 4.23%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. American Healthcare REIT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a report on Monday. Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of American Healthcare REIT from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Healthcare REIT presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $58.83.

View Our Latest Research Report on AHR

Insider Buying and Selling at American Healthcare REIT

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $121,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 52,995 shares in the company, valued at $2,574,497.10. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Peay sold 25,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $1,267,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 152,700 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,741,890. This trade represents a 14.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 29,500 shares of company stock worth $1,485,590 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

Further Reading

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