Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. $STWD

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 26.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 764,957 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 161,049 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.21% of Starwood Property Trust worth $13,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 154.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1,605.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 3,410 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 169.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,266 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.82% of the company's stock.

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Starwood Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:STWD opened at $16.52 on Thursday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.27 and a 12 month high of $20.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.98. The business's fifty day moving average price is $16.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $205.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $496.25 million. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 18.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starwood Property Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 200.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Starwood Property Trust from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.50 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $19.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust NYSE: STWD is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that specializes in originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other real estate-related investments. The company's portfolio spans a variety of asset classes, including senior mortgages, mezzanine debt, preferred equity and direct equity investments in commercial properties. By focusing on both debt and equity capital solutions, Starwood Property Trust seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its shareholders through a combination of current income and capital appreciation.

Operating primarily in the United States, Starwood Property Trust deploys capital across a broad range of property types, such as multifamily residential, office, retail, hotel and industrial.

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