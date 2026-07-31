Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 710,496 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 41,767 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.06% of SoFi Technologies worth $11,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. bought a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Reflection Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.43% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, CTO Jeremy Rishel sold 102,123 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $1,815,746.94. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 895,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,682.42. The trade was a 10.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 15,545 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,256 shares of company stock worth $2,370,822. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 8.0%

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $16.47 on Friday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.88 and a 12-month high of $32.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $21.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.78% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.600 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOFI has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on SoFi Technologies from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut SoFi Technologies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SOFI

Key Stories Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 results and higher revenue outlook. SoFi reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.21 billion, up more than 40% year over year. Membership grew 35% to 15.8 million, and loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above analyst expectations. SoFi lifts 2026 revenue forecast

SoFi reported quarterly adjusted EPS of $0.12 versus the $0.11 consensus, while revenue reached approximately $1.21 billion, up more than 40% year over year. Membership grew 35% to 15.8 million, and loan originations hit a record $14.8 billion. Management raised its 2026 revenue outlook to $4.8 billion-$4.9 billion, above analyst expectations. Positive Sentiment: AI and cross-selling could strengthen the financial ecosystem. SoFi is expanding AI-powered financial coaching and wants the technology to help customers take financial actions, not merely answer questions. Existing members generated 51% of new products during the quarter, supporting the company’s strategy of increasing products per customer and lifetime value. SoFi expects big win from AI-powered financial coaching

SoFi is expanding AI-powered financial coaching and wants the technology to help customers take financial actions, not merely answer questions. Existing members generated 51% of new products during the quarter, supporting the company’s strategy of increasing products per customer and lifetime value. Neutral Sentiment: Technical and options activity point to a possible continued rebound. Coverage highlighted a bounce from technical support and elevated call-option buying, but these signals are speculative and do not change SoFi’s underlying earnings outlook. SoFi bounces off support

Coverage highlighted a bounce from technical support and elevated call-option buying, but these signals are speculative and do not change SoFi’s underlying earnings outlook. Negative Sentiment: Profit guidance was unchanged despite higher credit losses. Net charge-offs increased to $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier. SoFi is reinvesting incremental revenue into growth, keeping full-year EPS guidance at $0.60 and raising concerns about margins, execution and future loan quality. SoFi outlook and net charge-offs

Net charge-offs increased to $204.5 million from $160.3 million a year earlier. SoFi is reinvesting incremental revenue into growth, keeping full-year EPS guidance at $0.60 and raising concerns about margins, execution and future loan quality. Negative Sentiment: Analyst target cuts remain an overhang. Morgan Stanley lowered its target to $15 and assigned an Underweight rating, while Wells Fargo cut its target to $17 and kept Equal Weight. An executive’s pre-arranged sale of 10,954 shares adds a minor sentiment risk. SoFi insider sale

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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