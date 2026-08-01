Cetera Investment Advisers Raises Stock Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. $TSN

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN - Free Report) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,547 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 22,886 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $7,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSN. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Tyson Foods by 293.5% during the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 488 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Tyson Foods by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 516 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 3,842.9% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 552 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Tyson Foods from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $78.00 price target (down from $80.00) on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $71.00 to $65.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $70.67.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of TSN stock opened at $57.87 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.56 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.40.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.81%.The company's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. Tyson Foods's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 160.63%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc NYSE: TSN is a multinational food company primarily engaged in the production, processing and marketing of protein-based and prepared food products. Founded in 1935 and headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company is one of the world's largest processors of chicken, beef and pork. Its operations span live animal procurement and farming relationships through slaughter, further processing and distribution, supplying raw protein and value-added prepared foods to retail, foodservice and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio covers fresh and frozen meats, branded and private-label prepared foods, and a range of value-added items such as ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook meals, snack and sandwich meats.

Further Reading

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