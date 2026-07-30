Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,750 shares of the company's stock after selling 18,944 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned 0.05% of Dollar General worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DG. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Dollar General by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 26,317 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company's stock worth $919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,580 shares of the company's stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,373 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Dollar General Trading Up 2.1%

DG opened at $128.63 on Thursday. Dollar General Corporation has a one year low of $95.11 and a one year high of $158.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.25. The business's 50 day moving average price is $114.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.11. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.63%.The company had revenue of $10.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.200-7.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Dollar General's dividend payout ratio is currently 33.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Dollar General from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Dollar General from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $131.27.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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