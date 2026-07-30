Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,289 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,704 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Jabil were worth $12,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Jabil in the first quarter worth approximately $213,000. ABN Amro Investment Solutions raised its position in Jabil by 82.6% in the first quarter. ABN Amro Investment Solutions now owns 5,883 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 42,526 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $11,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, EVP Matthew Crowley sold 94 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $32,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 57,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,849,920. This trade represents a 0.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Stock Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $287.27 on Thursday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.60 and a 52 week high of $428.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $349.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $304.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market cap of $30.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.28.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 17th. The technology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.61 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 83.93% and a net margin of 2.57%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Jabil has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.700-12.700 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.800-4.200 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JBL shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Jabil from $304.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Jabil and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $395.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Argus set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $453.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JBL

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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