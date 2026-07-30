Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Position in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

Cetera Investment Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER - Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,848 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,355 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Teradyne were worth $12,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gouws Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company's stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the company's stock worth $5,678,000 after buying an additional 10,526 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,659 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 88.5% during the 4th quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. now owns 8,392 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,614,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $350.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Evercore set a $370.00 price target on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Teradyne from $415.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Teradyne from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Teradyne from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $394.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on TER

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $319.41 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $102.42 and a one year high of $487.91. The firm has a market cap of $50.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $382.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.81.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.38. Teradyne had a net margin of 25.77% and a return on equity of 41.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company's revenue was up 103.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.850-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Teradyne's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Teradyne's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.63%.

Trending Headlines about Teradyne

Here are the key news stories impacting Teradyne this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results exceeded expectations: Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Teradyne Reports Second Quarter 2026 Results

Q2 revenue rose 103.9% year over year to $1.33 billion, surpassing the $1.22 billion consensus estimate. Non-GAAP earnings reached $2.47 per share, versus expectations of approximately $2.09 and $0.57 a year earlier. Semiconductor Test revenue accounted for $1.12 billion of sales. Positive Sentiment: Strong outlook for Q3: Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Teradyne forecasts upbeat revenue on strong chip equipment demand, shares jump

Teradyne forecast revenue of $1.2 billion to $1.3 billion, with a midpoint well above Wall Street expectations near $1.0 billion. Adjusted EPS guidance of $1.85 to $2.15 also exceeded the consensus estimate of $1.43. The outlook suggests sustained demand for advanced chip-testing equipment used in AI data centers and other complex semiconductor applications. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains favorable: Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Cantor Fitzgerald rating update

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed its “overweight” rating and set a $550 price target, reflecting confidence in Teradyne’s AI-related growth and semiconductor testing demand. Neutral Sentiment: Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Teradyne Q2 2026 Earnings Call Transcript

Management indicated it will continue investing to support AI-driven growth. That may strengthen Teradyne’s competitive position, but could contribute to margin variability as spending and product mix change. Negative Sentiment: After a substantial prior rally, Teradyne’s elevated valuation and recent volatility leave the stock vulnerable to profit-taking, particularly if AI-related demand slows or semiconductor equipment spending becomes less robust. Broader weakness across some chip-equipment stocks also weighed on sentiment.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradyne

In other news, VP Ryan Driscoll sold 680 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.60, for a total value of $256,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 7,665 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,894,304. The trade was a 8.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Shannon John Poulin sold 656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $232,880.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,722 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,581,310. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,941 shares of company stock valued at $5,444,112. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company's product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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