Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 14,034 Shares of W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 335,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 14,034 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 0.15% of W.P. Carey worth $22,826,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 22.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares during the period. Swedbank AB raised its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in W.P. Carey in the fourth quarter worth $41,638,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in W.P. Carey by 372.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $2,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 18th. UBS Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of W.P. Carey in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of W.P. Carey from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of W.P. Carey from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $78.00.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 13,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE WPC opened at $76.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 32.79, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98. W.P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.08 and a 52-week high of $76.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a net margin of 29.35% and a return on equity of 6.29%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is a positive change from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. W.P. Carey's payout ratio is currently 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

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