Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 644,289 Shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. $FSCO

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its position in shares of FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO - Free Report) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,264,663 shares of the company's stock after selling 644,289 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 1.14% of FS Credit Opportunities worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 781.3% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $17,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,080,389 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,899,781 shares of the company's stock worth $11,969,000 after purchasing an additional 936,272 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,657,000. Independent Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in FS Credit Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,997,000. Finally, &PARTNERS raised its position in FS Credit Opportunities by 3,103.3% during the 4th quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 516,757 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 500,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.37% of the company's stock.

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FS Credit Opportunities Stock Down 0.3%

FSCO opened at $4.92 on Thursday. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a one year low of $4.13 and a one year high of $7.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.24.

FS Credit Opportunities Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.0583 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.2%.

FS Credit Opportunities Company Profile

FS Credit Opportunities Fund Inc NYSE: FSCO is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide shareholders with a high level of current income and capital appreciation. The fund pursues its objectives by investing primarily in corporate credit instruments, including high-yield bonds, leveraged loans and other credit-related securities. FSCO’s flexible mandate allows it to allocate across the credit spectrum, rotating among sectors, maturities and structures in response to changing market conditions.

Under normal market environments, the fund typically invests at least 80% of its total assets in non-investment grade corporate debt securities, with the remainder allocated to investment-grade obligations, cash and cash equivalents.

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