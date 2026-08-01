Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 8,866 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. $VRSK

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK - Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,921 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 8,866 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $8,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRSK. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Essex Bank lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Essex Bank now owns 12,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Barr E S & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 1,973 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics Price Performance

Shares of VRSK opened at $194.85 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.94 and a 52-week high of $281.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business's 50 day moving average price is $185.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. The firm has a market cap of $25.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.69.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. Verisk Analytics had a negative return on equity of 239.55% and a net margin of 28.24%.The firm had revenue of $806.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $804.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Verisk Analytics has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.450-7.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. Verisk Analytics's payout ratio is 30.72%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, CEO Lee Shavel sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 98,490 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,800. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathy Card Beckles sold 2,020 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.49, for a total value of $394,889.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,516 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,251,262.84. The trade was a 14.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,870,600. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on VRSK. Evercore set a $223.00 target price on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $247.00 price target on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $236.27.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc NASDAQ: VRSK is a data analytics and decision‑support provider that helps organizations assess and manage risk. The company supplies data, predictive models and software to customers in insurance, reinsurance, financial services, government, energy and other commercial markets. Its offerings are designed to support underwriting, pricing, claims management, catastrophe modeling, fraud detection and regulatory compliance, enabling clients to make more informed operational and strategic decisions.

Verisk's product portfolio combines large proprietary datasets with analytics platforms and industry‑specific applications.

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