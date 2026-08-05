CGN Advisors LLC Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated $GLW

CGN Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,078 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 8,572 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC's holdings in Corning were worth $3,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Corning alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 99,283,317 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $8,693,247,000 after acquiring an additional 580,678 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Corning by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,008,856 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $3,035,836,000 after purchasing an additional 439,883 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,411,824 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $1,781,250,000 after purchasing an additional 517,067 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Corning by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,890,802 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $1,478,959,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831,873 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 8.1% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,763,148 shares of the electronics maker's stock valued at $724,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other Corning news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $1,983,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 5,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,019,070.92. This represents a 66.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michaune D. Tillman sold 3,260 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.02, for a total value of $674,885.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 10,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,106,221.48. This represents a 24.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 160,655 shares of company stock worth $30,692,560. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Weiss Ratings lowered Corning from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $180.00 to $129.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Corning from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Corning from $223.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Corning from $125.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.08.

View Our Latest Report on GLW

Key Headlines Impacting Corning

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist upgraded Corning to Buy: The firm said July’s sharp sell-off created an attractive entry point, helping revive investor interest in Corning’s optical networking and specialty-glass businesses. Corning upgraded by Truist, firm says pullback provides opportunity

The firm said July’s sharp sell-off created an attractive entry point, helping revive investor interest in Corning’s optical networking and specialty-glass businesses. Positive Sentiment: Potential China restrictions are viewed as a catalyst for some suppliers: Reports that China may restrict imports of certain data-center components have lifted several optical and networking stocks, including Corning. Investors may be anticipating changes in sourcing, competition, or demand for Corning’s optical infrastructure products. Marvell, Corning, and Lumentum Stocks Surge on Report of China Import Ban

Reports that China may restrict imports of certain data-center components have lifted several optical and networking stocks, including Corning. Investors may be anticipating changes in sourcing, competition, or demand for Corning’s optical infrastructure products. Positive Sentiment: Analysts see substantial upside: A report highlighted an average Wall Street price target of $193.40, while other coverage points to artificial-intelligence infrastructure, solar, and automotive demand as longer-term growth drivers. Corning Dropped 25% Over a Month: A Major U.S. Bank Expects 66% Gains Over The Near Term

A report highlighted an average Wall Street price target of $193.40, while other coverage points to artificial-intelligence infrastructure, solar, and automotive demand as longer-term growth drivers. Neutral Sentiment: Recent earnings provide support: Corning exceeded quarterly revenue and earnings expectations, with revenue up 17.1% year over year, and guided to third-quarter earnings of $0.85–$0.89 per share. The strong results support the recovery narrative, though the stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment.

Corning exceeded quarterly revenue and earnings expectations, with revenue up 17.1% year over year, and guided to third-quarter earnings of $0.85–$0.89 per share. The strong results support the recovery narrative, though the stock’s elevated valuation leaves less room for disappointment. Negative Sentiment: Polysilicon tariffs and China-related curbs remain risks: Potential U.S. tariffs or a polysilicon price floor could raise costs or pressure Corning’s solar and semiconductor-materials businesses. China restrictions could also disrupt customers and supply chains, making the immediate effect on earnings difficult to assess. Corning Faces New Questions As Polysilicon Tariffs And China Curbs Loom

Corning Stock Up 9.1%

Shares of GLW stock opened at $159.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $137.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.14. Corning Incorporated has a 52-week low of $63.07 and a 52-week high of $271.78. The firm's 50-day moving average is $181.24 and its 200-day moving average is $158.13.

Corning (NYSE:GLW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.09%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.890 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Corning's dividend payout ratio is 51.14%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Corning, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Corning wasn't on the list.

While Corning currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here