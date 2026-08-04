C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. $CHRW Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report) by 38.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,073 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 117,033 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.16% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $30,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get CHRW alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC now owns 160 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Down 0.5%

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $147.00 on Tuesday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $185.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.58.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 38.36% and a net margin of 3.73%.The business's revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 48.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James Financial set a $192.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $197.08.

Read Our Latest Analysis on C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider C.H. Robinson Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and C.H. Robinson Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here