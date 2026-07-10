Channing Global Advisors LLC Makes New $1.07 Million Investment in Corporacion America Airports S.A. $CAAP

Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Corporacion America Airports S.A. (NYSE:CAAP - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 42,286 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000. Corporacion America Airports accounts for 0.6% of Channing Global Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAAP. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 328.8% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 65,051 shares of the company's stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 49,882 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Corporacion America Airports by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 63,613 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 21,052 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its position in Corporacion America Airports by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 68,680 shares of the company's stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Corporacion America Airports during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corporacion America Airports by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 48,704 shares of the company's stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. 12.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Corporacion America Airports Stock Down 0.9%

Corporacion America Airports stock opened at $24.41 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $25.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Corporacion America Airports S.A. has a twelve month low of $17.36 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

Corporacion America Airports (NYSE:CAAP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). Corporacion America Airports had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 13.79%.The firm had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.63 million. As a group, analysts expect that Corporacion America Airports S.A. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Corporacion America Airports in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research raised shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Corporacion America Airports from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Corporacion America Airports from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Corporacion America Airports presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.12.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Corporacion America Airports

Corporacion America Airports Profile

Corporación América Airports SA operates as a global airport infrastructure and services company, specializing in the development, acquisition and management of airport concessions. Headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, the firm oversees long-term agreements that cover the planning, design, financing and ongoing operation of airport facilities. Its integrated approach aims to enhance operational efficiency and passenger experience through modernized terminals and streamlined processes.

The company's core activities encompass passenger handling, cargo operations and ancillary services such as retail concessions, food and beverage outlets, ground handling, fueling and airport parking.

Further Reading

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