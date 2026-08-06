Chapin Davis Inc. Increases Stake in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Chapin Davis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 2,609.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,123 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 27,085 shares during the period. Valero Energy comprises about 1.3% of Chapin Davis Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Chapin Davis Inc.'s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 3,400.0% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 134.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on VLO shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Valero Energy from $280.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $329.00 target price on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Valero Energy from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Valero Energy from $292.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $288.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Valero Energy

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of VLO opened at $302.10 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $274.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.55. Valero Energy Corporation has a one year low of $130.78 and a one year high of $320.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas company reported $12.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $10.11 by $2.43. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.17%.The firm had revenue of $44.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Corporation will post 39.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.92%.

Trending Headlines about Valero Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Valero Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Valero was upgraded to Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , reflecting increased confidence in its earnings outlook. The company was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy lists for growth, value and income investors. All You Need to Know About Valero Energy Rating Upgrade to Strong Buy

Valero was upgraded to , reflecting increased confidence in its earnings outlook. The company was also added to Zacks’ Strong Buy lists for growth, value and income investors. Positive Sentiment: TD Cowen raised its price target for VLO to $350 , implying additional potential upside, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. TD Cowen Boosts Valero Energy Price Target

TD Cowen raised its price target for to , implying additional potential upside, although the firm maintained a Hold rating. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlighted Valero’s broad-based second-quarter strength, with refining, renewable diesel and ethanol operations contributing to higher earnings and cash flow. Valero previously reported quarterly EPS of $12.54 , well above the $10.11 consensus, while revenue rose 48.8% year over year to $44.48 billion. How Valero’s Q2 Refining and Renewable Diesel Surge Reshapes Its 2026

Recent coverage highlighted Valero’s broad-based second-quarter strength, with refining, renewable diesel and ethanol operations contributing to higher earnings and cash flow. Valero previously reported quarterly EPS of , well above the $10.11 consensus, while revenue rose 48.8% year over year to $44.48 billion. Neutral Sentiment: TD Cowen retained its Hold rating, while Mizuho lifted its target from $289 to $300 but kept a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view the shares as fairly valued after their strong advance. TD Cowen Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Valero Energy

TD Cowen retained its Hold rating, while Mizuho lifted its target from $289 to but kept a Neutral rating, indicating that some analysts view the shares as fairly valued after their strong advance. Negative Sentiment: The stock’s decline may reflect profit-taking or valuation concerns following a substantial rally toward its 52-week high. Although refinery profitability remains strong, mixed analyst recommendations and a neutral Mizuho target could be weighing on short-term trading.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.17, for a total transaction of $2,011,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 19,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,212.14. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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