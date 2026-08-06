Chapin Davis Inc. Invests $895,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company $HPE

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 19,843 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.2% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 7,180 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Investment Research Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research Partners LLC now owns 21,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,998 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 18,951 shares of the technology company's stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essential Partners LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the technology company's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.78% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 18,785 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $911,072.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $53.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.73, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.23 and a 200 day moving average of $32.92. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has a twelve month low of $19.65 and a twelve month high of $64.25.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $10.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 3.94%.The business's revenue was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.930 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.1425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $25.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $26.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $35.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $37.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is an enterprise technology company that designs, develops and sells IT infrastructure, software and services for business and government customers. Its core offerings span servers, storage, networking, and related software, together with consulting, integration and support services aimed at modernizing and managing enterprise IT environments. HPE's product portfolio includes systems for traditional data centers as well as solutions for high-performance computing, edge computing and telecommunications infrastructure.

A major focus for HPE is hybrid cloud and consumption-based IT.

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