Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,584,493 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 131,901 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.23% of Cheniere Energy worth $733,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $731,774,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 174.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,244,268 shares of the energy company's stock worth $636,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,058 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 810,138 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $157,483,000 after buying an additional 686,459 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 6,513.7% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 564,742 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $160,251,000 after buying an additional 556,203 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 518.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 577,533 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $112,267,000 after buying an additional 484,198 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $263.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $55.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.41 and a beta of -0.01. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.20 and a 1-year high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised forward earnings estimates. US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for LNG . US Capital Advisors earnings estimates

US Capital Advisors increased its FY2027 EPS forecast to $17.26 from $15.56, while lifting estimates for the first three quarters of 2027 and FY2026 to $15.34 from $15.29. The upgrades suggest stronger expected operating performance and support the bullish case for . Positive Sentiment: Cheniere is positioned for a potential earnings beat. Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Cheniere expected to beat earnings estimates

Zacks said the company has favorable factors supporting a likely upcoming earnings beat, which could provide a near-term catalyst if results and guidance exceed expectations. Positive Sentiment: Corpus Christi expansion advanced. Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Corpus Christi LNG train approval

Cheniere received approval to introduce gas into the final train at its Corpus Christi LNG facility, marking progress toward commissioning and eventual additional production capacity. Positive Sentiment: J.P. Morgan maintained a Buy rating. Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. J.P. Morgan remains a Buy on Cheniere

Continued support from a major investment bank reinforces the positive analyst view of Cheniere’s LNG growth outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Expand Energy LNG demand outlook

Industry commentary highlights expanding LNG, power and industrial demand, although infrastructure constraints could limit how quickly natural-gas growth translates into volumes and revenue. Negative Sentiment: A contractor died following an incident at Sabine Pass. The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Contractor death at Sabine Pass

The fatality could lead to operational disruption, regulatory scrutiny, higher costs or reputational damage, although the company has not disclosed broader impacts. Negative Sentiment: Analysis that China’s changing energy mix may weaken a major source of global LNG growth raises demand concerns for exporters, particularly if Chinese gas consumption or imports slow. China LNG demand analysis

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LNG. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Cheniere Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cheniere Energy from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Cheniere Energy

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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