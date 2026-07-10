Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Rocket Lab Corporation $RKLB

Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB - Free Report) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,301 shares of the rocket manufacturer's stock after acquiring an additional 6,983 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Rocket Lab were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reflection Asset Management bought a new position in Rocket Lab during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on RKLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research report on Wednesday. Clear Str raised Rocket Lab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Rocket Lab in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised Rocket Lab from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Rocket Lab presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $108.24.

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Rocket Lab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RKLB opened at $82.55 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $109.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.28. Rocket Lab Corporation has a 1-year low of $37.57 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -257.97 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.07). Rocket Lab had a negative return on equity of 11.72% and a negative net margin of 26.87%.The business had revenue of $200.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm's revenue was up 63.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab Corporation will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab

In related news, insider Frank Klein sold 44,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.57, for a total value of $6,328,682.30. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,043,847 shares in the company, valued at $148,821,266.79. This trade represents a 4.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Alexander R. Slusky sold 100,000 shares of Rocket Lab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $11,808,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 434,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $51,326,424. The trade was a 18.70% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,849,294 shares of company stock valued at $362,816,208 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Rocket Lab

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company's primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company's propulsion capabilities.

Further Reading

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