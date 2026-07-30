Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 31.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 158,780 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after acquiring an additional 38,186 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.1% of Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Kentucky Retirement Systems' holdings in Chevron were worth $32,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after buying an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 822.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,211,258 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $946,658,000 after buying an additional 5,537,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 653.0% in the 1st quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 4,526,223 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $936,492,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925,137 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $191.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $181.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.66. The stock has a market cap of $382.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.50. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $146.49 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Wolfe Research upgraded Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.04.

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More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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