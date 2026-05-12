Chevron Corporation $CVX Shares Sold by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,278 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 12,519 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for about 0.8% of HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $18,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Get Chevron alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total transaction of $36,032,100.00. Following the sale, the director owned 658,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $121,593,555.10. The trade was a 22.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total transaction of $8,574,660.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. This trade represents a 82.31% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 816,439 shares of company stock worth $154,339,900 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $184.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $367.73 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $193.17 and a 200 day moving average of $172.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

Chevron News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on CVX. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $216.00 to $204.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $204.13.

View Our Latest Report on Chevron

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Chevron, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chevron wasn't on the list.

While Chevron currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here