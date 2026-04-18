Chicago Capital LLC Decreases Position in Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Chicago Capital LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 149,100 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up about 2.1% of Chicago Capital LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Chicago Capital LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $85,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robbins Farley raised its holdings in Mastercard by 50.0% in the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 54 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% in the third quarter. Brady Martz Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 841 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the third quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 1,817 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the third quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 20.0% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 108 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts: Sign Up

More Mastercard News

Here are the key news stories impacting Mastercard this week:

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA opened at $521.56 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $480.50 and a 1-year high of $601.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $509.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $540.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $465.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.57, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Mastercard's payout ratio is 21.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $656.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $665.00 to $678.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $662.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Mastercard, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Mastercard wasn't on the list.

While Mastercard currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here