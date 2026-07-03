CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Boosts Position in Visa Inc. $V

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 31.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,900 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after acquiring an additional 5,941 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up 1.2% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's holdings in Visa were worth $7,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its position in Visa by 867.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after buying an additional 7,364,762 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Visa by 29,706.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after buying an additional 7,308,345 shares during the period. J. Stern & Co. LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after buying an additional 3,351,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after buying an additional 2,116,463 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $403.00 price target (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $387.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.96.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Visa

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,490 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.99, for a total value of $3,608,455.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,219,704.26. The trade was a 40.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 73,554 shares of company stock valued at $24,898,255 in the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Stock Performance

V opened at $361.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $648.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $362.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $326.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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