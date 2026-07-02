CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 259.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,335 shares of the insurance provider's stock after acquiring an additional 5,295 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's holdings in Allstate were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,809 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Compound Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Allstate by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 3,216 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,959,968.66. This represents a 5.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Redmond sold 2,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.91, for a total transaction of $451,474.75. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $451,474.75. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALL. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $231.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Allstate from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and lowered their target price for the company from $266.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Allstate presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $240.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALL

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $242.86 on Thursday. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $188.08 and a 12 month high of $243.75. The company's fifty day moving average price is $219.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.96. The stock has a market cap of $62.52 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $7.31 by $3.34. Allstate had a return on equity of 42.66% and a net margin of 17.81%.The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.53 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.53%.

About Allstate

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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