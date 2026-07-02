CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $2.32 Million Position in DexCom, Inc. $DXCM

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 446.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,906 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 30,150 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA's holdings in DexCom were worth $2,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in DexCom by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DXCM. Bank of America reduced their price target on DexCom from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 18th. Mizuho set a $85.00 price objective on shares of DexCom and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $77.00 price target on shares of DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXCM

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kevin R. Sayer sold 26,759 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $1,926,648.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 382,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,538,704. This trade represents a 6.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $128,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 106,353 shares in the company, valued at $8,034,969.15. This trade represents a 1.57% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,694 shares of company stock valued at $3,343,977. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $67.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 19.31%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

Further Reading

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