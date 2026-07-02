CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Takes $1.06 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 23,508 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in PayPal by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,470 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its stake in PayPal by 40.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 17,388 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,292,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 17.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 18,909 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $1,405,000 after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Mizuho reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on PayPal from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-two have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $55.01.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Key Headlines Impacting PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal from “neutral” to “hold,” which suggests some analysts see limited downside and a more balanced risk/reward setup. The Fly report on Piper Sandler upgrade

Piper Sandler upgraded PayPal from “neutral” to “hold,” which suggests some analysts see limited downside and a more balanced risk/reward setup. Positive Sentiment: Multiple recent writeups say PayPal looks cheap on valuation, with forward earnings multiples near the lowest levels in years, which could attract value-oriented investors if execution improves. TipRanks article

Multiple recent writeups say PayPal looks cheap on valuation, with forward earnings multiples near the lowest levels in years, which could attract value-oriented investors if execution improves. Positive Sentiment: Commentary also points to PayPal’s cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring as potential margin tailwinds over time, supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued. Yahoo Finance article

Commentary also points to PayPal’s cost-cutting and AI-focused restructuring as potential margin tailwinds over time, supporting the case that the stock may be undervalued. Neutral Sentiment: Several sector and comparison pieces this week, including articles on payment peers and fintech valuations, kept PayPal in focus but did not add a clear new catalyst for the stock. Motley Fool comparison

Several sector and comparison pieces this week, including articles on payment peers and fintech valuations, kept PayPal in focus but did not add a clear new catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: PayPal is also being discussed as part of broader adoption of AI commerce infrastructure, which could be a long-term positive but is not an immediate earnings driver. Fortune article on AI shopping

PayPal is also being discussed as part of broader adoption of AI commerce infrastructure, which could be a long-term positive but is not an immediate earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Investor caution remains high because recent reporting and analysis highlight slowing growth, softer outlooks for Venmo and branded checkout, and pressure on profitability. Quiver Quantitative report

Investor caution remains high because recent reporting and analysis highlight slowing growth, softer outlooks for Venmo and branded checkout, and pressure on profitability. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs reportedly issued a “sell” rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone and reinforcing worries that estimates may still need to come down. The Globe and Mail report

Goldman Sachs reportedly issued a “sell” rating, adding to the cautious analyst tone and reinforcing worries that estimates may still need to come down. Negative Sentiment: Another recent market note said PayPal fell as the broader market gained, underscoring that investors are still skeptical about the turnaround story. Yahoo Finance market recap

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Frank Keller sold 4,612 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total transaction of $196,194.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 41,567 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,768,260.18. This represents a 9.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total transaction of $66,128.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,443.56. The trade was a 45.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 20,612 shares of company stock worth $966,623 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $44.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.46 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.05 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 15.00%.PayPal's revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio is presently 10.51%.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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