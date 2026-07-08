Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.74 Million Stake in Quanta Services, Inc. $PWR

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR - Free Report) by 67.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,162 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 6,411 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC's holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $817,285,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Quanta Services by 35.6% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,916,540 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,208,672,000 after purchasing an additional 765,822 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,915,440 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $1,230,493,000 after purchasing an additional 758,862 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Quanta Services by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,650 shares of the construction company's stock worth $486,065,000 after purchasing an additional 667,050 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $243,485,000. 90.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of PWR stock opened at $656.48 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $363.01 and a 52 week high of $788.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.51 billion, a PE ratio of 90.05, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock's fifty day moving average is $712.92 and its 200-day moving average is $587.03.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.64. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Quanta Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 13.550-14.250 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, May 22nd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. Quanta Services's dividend payout ratio is 6.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Quanta Services news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 25,992 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $770.71, for a total value of $20,032,294.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 16,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,722,880.68. This trade represents a 61.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul Nobel sold 4,000 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $756.98, for a total value of $3,027,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,116,398.40. This trade represents a 33.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,992 shares of company stock valued at $123,244,714. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $570.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $538.00 to $725.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $580.00 to $693.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $646.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $851.00 to $940.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $755.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PWR

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc is a leading specialty contractor that provides comprehensive infrastructure solutions for the electric power, pipeline and energy, and communications markets. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, the company delivers engineering, procurement, construction, installation, maintenance and repair services that support the development, modernization and ongoing operation of critical energy and communications networks.

In the electric power sector, Quanta works on transmission and distribution systems, substation construction and grid modernization projects that include integration of renewable generation and energy storage.

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