Chime Financial, Inc. $CHYM is Brown University's 8th Largest Position

Brown University grew its position in shares of Chime Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHYM - Free Report) by 99.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 204,625 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 101,820 shares during the quarter. Chime Financial accounts for approximately 3.8% of Brown University's holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Brown University owned approximately 0.05% of Chime Financial worth $3,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Chime Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chime Financial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Chime Financial by 686.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,462 shares of the company's stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chime Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000.

Chime Financial Price Performance

CHYM stock opened at $20.92 on Friday. Chime Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $38.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82.

Chime Financial (NASDAQ:CHYM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $647.39 million for the quarter. Chime Financial had a negative net margin of 41.87% and a negative return on equity of 67.86%. Chime Financial's revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chime Financial, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CHYM shares. Compass Point raised shares of Chime Financial from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, April 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Chime Financial in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Chime Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set an "overweight" rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Chime Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Chime Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $29.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Chime Financial

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Adam B. Frankel sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $52,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 303,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,316,412.50. The trade was a 0.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company's stock.

Chime Financial Profile

Chime Financial is a U.S.-based financial technology company offering mobile-first banking services designed to reduce fees and simplify everyday transactions. Founded in 2013 and headquartered in San Francisco, Chime operates a digital bank platform that provides customers with a checking account, a savings account, and a debit card without monthly maintenance fees, overdraft charges, or foreign transaction fees. The company’s platform is accessible via its mobile app, enabling users to manage their finances, track spending, and access customer support from their smartphones.

At the core of Chime’s service offering is its fee-free spending account, which includes early access to direct deposit funds—up to two days before scheduled payday—and instant transaction alerts.

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