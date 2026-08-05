Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Acquired by Empowered Funds LLC

Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 68.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,765 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after purchasing an additional 34,366 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at about $711,837,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 58,269 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 234.4% in the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 380,677 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $14,085,000 after acquiring an additional 266,835 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,890,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 649,041 shares of the restaurant operator's stock valued at $24,015,000 after acquiring an additional 162,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Twenty-four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.16.

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Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

Shares of CMG opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.03 and a 1 year high of $44.27. The company has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.97 and a 200-day moving average of $34.52.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.33 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 54.65%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

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