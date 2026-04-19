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Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Written by MarketBeat
April 19, 2026
Chipotle Mexican Grill logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Cwm LLC increased its Chipotle stake by 538.4% in Q4, adding 327,540 shares to hold 388,374 shares valued at about $14.37 million, according to an SEC filing.
  • Chipotle shares opened at $35.71 (up 1.8%), trading within a 1-year range of $29.75–$58.42, with a market cap of $46.51 billion and a trailing P/E of 31.32.
  • Chipotle beat quarterly EPS estimates ($0.25 vs. $0.24) with revenue of $2.98 billion (+4.9% YoY), and analysts hold a consensus Moderate Buy rating with a $47.13 price target.
  • Interested in Chipotle Mexican Grill? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG - Free Report) by 538.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 388,374 shares of the restaurant operator's stock after buying an additional 327,540 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC's holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $14,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Watch Advisors INC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 775 shares of the restaurant operator's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.30% of the company's stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of CMG opened at $35.71 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.75 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.35. The stock has a market cap of $46.51 billion, a PE ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 47.99%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $49.00 to $44.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMG

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill is a fast-casual restaurant company known for its Mexican-inspired menu of burritos, bowls, tacos and salads. Founded in 1993 by Steve Ells, the chain emphasizes fresh, customizable meals made from a limited menu of core ingredients and a focus on ingredient quality. Chipotle operates primarily company-owned restaurants and offers dine-in, takeout, catering and delivery through its own digital platforms and third-party partners.

The company is headquartered in Newport Beach, California, and traces its roots to Denver, Colorado.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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