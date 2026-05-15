Christine Messmer PC Acquires Shares of 6,616 JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Christine Messmer PC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,616 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,132,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.4% of Christine Messmer PC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 3,022 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.41, for a total transaction of $935,037.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 32,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,036,641.58. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 50,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total value of $15,355,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 111,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $34,174,893.69. This trade represents a 31.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 79,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,522,956 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $299.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $256.00 and a 12 month high of $337.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $307.39. The stock has a market cap of $803.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.03.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The business had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.42 EPS for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. Wall Street Zen raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Daiwa Securities Group lowered their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $340.00 to $328.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC lifted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $288.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $338.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JPM

Key Stories Impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Article Title

JPMorgan’s early investment in startup relationships is paying off, with reports saying the bank now leads global tech investment banking after winning major mandates from companies like Pattern Group. This supports the view that JPM is gaining share in a lucrative fee-generating business. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Article Title

JPMorgan Asset Management launched a second tokenized money market fund on Ethereum, reinforcing its leadership in blockchain-based financial products and potentially opening a new growth avenue tied to stablecoin and on-chain liquidity demand. Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Article Title

JPMorgan’s asset and wealth management business remains a standout, with revenue and assets under management rising, which should help offset slower areas and support earnings durability. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Article Title

Several articles focused on JPMorgan’s strategic positioning in tech banking, private-credit trading, and leadership changes in investment banking. These are generally operationally constructive but not immediate stock catalysts. Neutral Sentiment: DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Article Title

DBS Bank reportedly upgraded JPM to “hold,” which suggests steadier sentiment but not a strong near-term bullish shift. Negative Sentiment: CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Article Title

CEO Jamie Dimon warned that JPMorgan could reconsider its planned London headquarters expansion if the UK becomes “hostile” to banks through higher taxes or tighter regulation. That adds geopolitical and policy uncertainty around a major long-term investment. Negative Sentiment: Recent fund-flow reporting showed Smead Capital Management reduced its JPM position, which may reinforce some caution around the shares, even if the impact is limited. Article Title

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider JPMorgan Chase & Co., you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and JPMorgan Chase & Co. wasn't on the list.

While JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here