Church & Dwight Co., Inc. $CHD Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD - Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 570,492 shares of the company's stock after selling 43,367 shares during the quarter. Church & Dwight makes up about 3.1% of Compass Capital Management Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Church & Dwight worth $53,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Church & Dwight

Here are the key news stories impacting Church & Dwight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Church & Dwight Delivers Strong Second Quarter Results

Second-quarter net sales increased 1.6% year over year to $1.53 billion, exceeding the $1.50 billion analyst consensus and the company’s expectation of a decline. Organic sales growth accelerated to 5.8%, well above the 3% outlook, with growth across all three business segments. Positive Sentiment: Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Church & Dwight Lifts Outlook After 2Q Organic Sales Jump

Church & Dwight raised its 2026 outlook for reported sales, earnings and operating cash flow. Full-year sales are now expected to be flat to up 1%, compared with the previous forecast for a 0.5% to 1.5% decline, while cash from operations is projected at approximately $1.175 billion. Positive Sentiment: International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Church & Dwight Q2 Net Sales Rise

International sales rose 7.2%, with organic growth of 9.1%, while domestic organic sales increased 5.1%. Six-month operating cash flow reached $461.6 million, and the company also acquired the Miss Mouth’s Messy Eater brand. Positive Sentiment: William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Church & Dwight Earns Buy Rating

William Blair analyst Jon Andersen maintained a Buy rating, citing the organic-sales momentum, raised guidance and potential for long-term outperformance. Neutral Sentiment: Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Church & Dwight Stock Rises

Adjusted second-quarter EPS was $0.89, roughly in line with consensus in some reports but slightly below the broader $0.90 estimate; reported diluted EPS declined from $0.94 a year ago. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter EPS guidance of $0.89 is below the $0.93 consensus estimate, signaling near-term earnings pressure despite full-year guidance improvements.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and set a $114.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Evercore set a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $103.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.32 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.33 and a 12-month high of $106.04. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $97.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.60.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.01). Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 11.81%.The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Church & Dwight's quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Church & Dwight has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.890-0.890 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 3.740-3.810 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Church & Dwight's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Brian D. Buchert sold 10,160 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.14, for a total value of $997,102.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,286 shares in the company, valued at $126,208.04. This trade represents a 88.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carlos G. Linares sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.71, for a total transaction of $997,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,668 shares of the company's stock, valued at $465,446.28. The trade was a 68.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,680 shares of company stock valued at $4,672,190. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company's stock.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc is a U.S.-based consumer products company best known for its Arm & Hammer baking soda business. Founded in 1846 with the manufacture and marketing of sodium bicarbonate, the company has grown into a diversified maker and marketer of household, personal care and specialty products. Church & Dwight is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker CHD and is headquartered in Ewing, New Jersey.

The company's portfolio spans a range of categories including household cleaning and laundry, oral care, personal care, sexual wellness and health & wellness.

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