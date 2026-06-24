Cidel Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 113.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in Analog Devices by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Entrust Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $400.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Arete Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $389.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $432.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Analog Devices

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total transaction of $411,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 12,019 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,951,227.05. This trade represents a 7.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.11, for a total transaction of $563,723.76. Following the transaction, the director owned 118,759 shares of the company's stock, valued at $47,279,145.49. This represents a 1.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock valued at $40,422,954. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Down 8.6%

Shares of ADI stock opened at $407.26 on Wednesday. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $404.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $343.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.37 billion, a PE ratio of 60.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.37 and a fifty-two week high of $445.91.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is presently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

See Also

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