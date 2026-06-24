Cidel Asset Management Inc. Has $3.45 Million Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH - Free Report) by 38.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,757 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. now owns 2,647 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.5% during the first quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 1,116 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.2% in the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 990 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 18,736 shares of the healthcare conglomerate's stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $409.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.64. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $234.60 and a 1 year high of $415.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $377.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $330.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.76 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $111.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.84 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business's revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.20 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.250- EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.32 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $2.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $9.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group's previous quarterly dividend of $2.21. UnitedHealth Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $278.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an "underperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Argus upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. HSBC raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $300.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $373.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $409.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on UnitedHealth Group

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Patrick Hugh Conway sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total value of $284,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 17,805 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,320,775. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company's benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

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