Cigna Group $CI Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,182,083 shares of the health services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 256,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.20% of Cigna Group worth $848,821,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Evercore Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Cigna Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 363 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 1,031 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the health services provider's stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Whetstone Capital Advisors LLC now owns 829 shares of the health services provider's stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Cigna Group from $371.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Cigna Group from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $355.00 to $361.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $362.00 price target on Cigna Group in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cigna Group from $333.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $341.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cigna Group

Cigna Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cigna Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cigna reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $7.78 per share , above the roughly $7.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7% year over year to approximately $71.7 billion . Cigna Healthcare revenue increased 9%, and Evernorth Health Services revenue grew 6%. Cigna Q2 results and outlook

Cigna reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of , above the roughly $7.60 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 7% year over year to approximately . Cigna Healthcare revenue increased 9%, and Evernorth Health Services revenue grew 6%. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to at least $30.45 per share , implying approximately 10% earnings growth, supported by strength across the healthcare and pharmacy-benefit businesses. Cigna raises annual profit forecast

Management raised its 2026 adjusted earnings outlook to at least , implying approximately 10% earnings growth, supported by strength across the healthcare and pharmacy-benefit businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analyst sentiment remains constructive: Barclays raised its price target from $304 to $310 while retaining an “equal weight” rating. A separate analysis highlighted CI’s discounted valuation, ongoing share repurchases, strong cash generation, and $1.56-per-share dividend. Cigna valuation analysis

Analyst sentiment remains constructive: Barclays raised its price target from $304 to $310 while retaining an “equal weight” rating. A separate analysis highlighted CI’s discounted valuation, ongoing share repurchases, strong cash generation, and $1.56-per-share dividend. Neutral Sentiment: The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue that was slightly below some analyst estimates, and Barclays’ “equal weight” stance suggests the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the stock.

The earnings beat was accompanied by revenue that was slightly below some analyst estimates, and Barclays’ “equal weight” stance suggests the improved outlook may already be partly reflected in the stock. Negative Sentiment: Cigna expects lower growth in prescriptions for popular GLP-1 drugs. Because these treatments are a significant growth area for pharmacy services, slower utilization could temper future revenue and profit expansion. Cigna GLP-1 prescription outlook

Cigna expects lower growth in prescriptions for popular GLP-1 drugs. Because these treatments are a significant growth area for pharmacy services, slower utilization could temper future revenue and profit expansion. Negative Sentiment: Elevated medical costs and higher pharmacy expenses remain industrywide risks. Those pressures may explain why investors initially treated the guidance increase cautiously despite Cigna’s higher profit and broad-based operating growth.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 201,878 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.82, for a total transaction of $59,113,915.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 34,337 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,054,560.34. This represents a 85.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Jamie G. Kates sold 899 shares of Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.61, for a total transaction of $268,450.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,108.48. This represents a 27.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cigna Group Trading Down 2.9%

Cigna Group stock opened at $279.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.29. Cigna Group has a one year low of $239.51 and a one year high of $315.47. The company's fifty day moving average price is $286.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.10.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.60 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $70.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $70.14 billion. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 2.27%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.20 earnings per share. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.450- EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Cigna Group will post 30.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 8th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Cigna Group's payout ratio is 26.45%.

About Cigna Group

Cigna Group NYSE: CI is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

See Also

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