Cim LLC Acquires Shares of 6,701 Modine Manufacturing Company $MOD

Cim LLC bought a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,701 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $1,452,000.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,736 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $12,729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,557,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 132,496 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $28,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 9,451 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656 shares in the last quarter. 95.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Modine Manufacturing Trading Down 14.5%

NYSE:MOD opened at $177.85 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 79.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.67. The business's 50 day moving average is $259.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 52 week low of $108.32 and a 52 week high of $323.25.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.26. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 3.82%.The business had revenue of $874.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $878.69 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

Modine Manufacturing News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: Modine reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 adjusted earnings of $1.53 per share , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year, while management cited continued strength in its core growth businesses. Modine Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2027 Results

Modine reported fiscal first-quarter 2027 adjusted earnings of , exceeding the $1.27 analyst consensus and rising from $0.95 a year earlier. Revenue increased 28% year over year, while management cited continued strength in its core growth businesses. Positive Sentiment: Strong demand from data-center customers and improved business visibility remain important growth drivers for Modine, supporting investor confidence in its thermal-management operations. Modine Manufacturing Rose on Strong Data Center Demand and Improved Visibility

Strong demand from data-center customers and improved business visibility remain important growth drivers for Modine, supporting investor confidence in its thermal-management operations. Neutral Sentiment: Modine reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook and projected revenue of approximately $3.8 billion to $4.3 billion , a range whose midpoint is broadly in line with the roughly $4.1 billion analyst estimate. The company also continues to evaluate its previously announced spinoff plans. Modine Manufacturing Updates on Its Spinoff Plans

Modine reaffirmed its fiscal 2027 outlook and projected revenue of approximately , a range whose midpoint is broadly in line with the roughly $4.1 billion analyst estimate. The company also continues to evaluate its previously announced spinoff plans. Negative Sentiment: Quarterly revenue of $874.1 million narrowly missed the $878.7 million consensus estimate. Although earnings surpassed expectations, investors appear disappointed that management reaffirmed rather than raised its fiscal-year outlook, particularly given Modine’s elevated valuation and recent stock volatility. Modine Q1 Earnings Top Estimates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Modine Manufacturing news, Director Eric D. Ashleman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.54, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 42,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,219,669. This represents a 26.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric S. Mcginnis sold 1,020 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $300,961.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,369,081.84. The trade was a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 54,302 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,759 over the last 90 days. 1.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley Financial increased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $250.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Glj Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $428.00 price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing to $310.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $327.14.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company Profile

Modine Manufacturing Company NYSE: MOD is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

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