Cim LLC Has $989,000 Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. $BRO

Cim LLC cut its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO - Free Report) by 55.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,163 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,133 shares during the period. Cim LLC's holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. DV Equities LLC bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.10 per share, for a total transaction of $114,200.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 47,621 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,719,159.10. The trade was a 4.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

NYSE:BRO opened at $74.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $25.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.50. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a one year low of $53.81 and a one year high of $98.30.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 13.17% and a net margin of 17.75%.The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Brown & Brown's dividend payout ratio is 20.82%.

Key Stories Impacting Brown & Brown

Here are the key news stories impacting Brown & Brown this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target for Brown & Brown from $81 to $86 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The revision provides a favorable catalyst and reflects confidence in the company’s growth and acquisition integration prospects. Benzinga analyst rating report

Mizuho raised its price target for from $81 to $86 and maintained an “outperform” rating, implying approximately 15% upside from the referenced price. The revision provides a favorable catalyst and reflects confidence in the company’s growth and acquisition integration prospects. Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter revenue increased 30.4% year over year to roughly $1.7 billion, while net income rose 24.7%. Management cited higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies as contributors to profitability. Two reported insider purchases over the past six months also provide a modest confidence signal. Brown & Brown rises after Q2 revenue jump

Second-quarter revenue increased 30.4% year over year to roughly $1.7 billion, while net income rose 24.7%. Management cited higher contingent commissions, expense leverage, recent acquisitions and Accession-related synergies as contributors to profitability. Two reported insider purchases over the past six months also provide a modest confidence signal. Neutral Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets lifted its target from $73 to $74 but kept a “market perform” rating. The small increase indicates limited near-term upside in BMO’s view, tempering the more optimistic Mizuho upgrade. Benzinga analyst rating report

BMO Capital Markets lifted its target from $73 to $74 but kept a “market perform” rating. The small increase indicates limited near-term upside in BMO’s view, tempering the more optimistic Mizuho upgrade. Negative Sentiment: Brown & Brown reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, narrowly missing the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue also fell short of expectations. Organic revenue declined 0.7%, highlighting continued dependence on acquisitions and creating concerns about underlying demand and margin performance. Brown & Brown Q2 earnings miss estimates

Brown & Brown reported adjusted earnings of $1.07 per share, narrowly missing the $1.08 consensus estimate, while revenue also fell short of expectations. Organic revenue declined 0.7%, highlighting continued dependence on acquisitions and creating concerns about underlying demand and margin performance. Neutral Sentiment: Dimensional Fund Advisors trimmed its Brown & Brown position by 0.7% in the first quarter, retaining a stake valued at approximately $111.6 million. The small reduction is unlikely to materially affect the investment case. Dimensional Fund Advisors Brown & Brown stake

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRO. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (up from $65.00) on shares of Brown & Brown in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Truist Financial set a $90.00 target price on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Brown & Brown from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and raised their target price for the company from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Brown & Brown from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $79.06.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Brown & Brown

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc NYSE: BRO is a professional insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm that provides a broad range of property and casualty, employee benefits, personal risk, and specialty insurance products. The company works with commercial, public sector and individual clients to design and place insurance programs, manage claims and loss control, and deliver risk management consulting. Its services also include wholesale brokerage, program administration and other specialty distribution solutions that connect carriers and intermediaries to niche markets.

Brown & Brown operates through a decentralized model of operating units and subsidiaries, enabling local client service with the scale to access national and specialty markets.

Featured Stories

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