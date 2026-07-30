Cim LLC Lowers Position in Celestica, Inc. $CLS

Cim LLC lessened its stake in shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Free Report) TSE: CLS by 20.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,901 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 4,969 shares during the period. Cim LLC's holdings in Celestica were worth $5,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

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Celestica Stock Down 6.6%

NYSE CLS opened at $327.16 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $361.45 and its 200 day moving average is $333.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Celestica, Inc. has a 12 month low of $173.23 and a 12 month high of $474.02. The stock has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.05.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.25. Celestica had a return on equity of 39.96% and a net margin of 7.16%.The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.300-11.300 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.880-3.080 EPS. Research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. TD lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Celestica from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Bank of America restated a "buy" rating on shares of Celestica in a research report on Wednesday. Rothschild & Co Redburn started coverage on shares of Celestica in a research note on Friday, May 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Celestica from $441.00 to $430.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $437.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Celestica

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Mandeep Chawla sold 17,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.65, for a total transaction of $6,794,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 82,444 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $32,948,744.60. This trade represents a 17.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of Celestica stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Celestica News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Celestica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 earnings beat: Celestica reported approximately $4.7 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $2.54, exceeding expectations of $2.29. The results were driven by robust demand in cloud connectivity, networking, storage and AI infrastructure. CLS Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Strong CCS Demand, Outlook Raised

Celestica reported approximately $4.7 billion in revenue, up 62% year over year, and adjusted EPS of $2.54, exceeding expectations of $2.29. The results were driven by robust demand in cloud connectivity, networking, storage and AI infrastructure. Positive Sentiment: Guidance and long-term growth improved: Management raised its 2026 outlook and indicated that growth could accelerate further in 2027 as hyperscaler customers ramp production. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment grew 84% year over year, supporting expectations for sustained AI-related demand and potential margin expansion. CLS Shows How AI Networking is Reshaping Electronics Manufacturing

Management raised its 2026 outlook and indicated that growth could accelerate further in 2027 as hyperscaler customers ramp production. The Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segment grew 84% year over year, supporting expectations for sustained AI-related demand and potential margin expansion. Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised targets: RBC increased its target to $450 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while JPMorgan raised its target to $485 and assigned an “overweight” rating. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce bullish sentiment toward Celestica’s AI infrastructure exposure.

RBC increased its target to $450 and maintained an “outperform” rating, while JPMorgan raised its target to $485 and assigned an “overweight” rating. These targets imply substantial upside and reinforce bullish sentiment toward Celestica’s AI infrastructure exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street remains bullish, but recommendations have limitations: Consensus ratings favor buying CLS, although analyst ratings can be overly optimistic and do not eliminate execution or cyclical-demand risks. Is It Worth Investing in Celestica Based on Wall Street's Bullish Views?

Consensus ratings favor buying CLS, although analyst ratings can be overly optimistic and do not eliminate execution or cyclical-demand risks. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum risks are weighing on the stock: After a substantial rally tied to AI infrastructure, CLS trades at a relatively rich earnings multiple. Investors may be locking in gains and questioning whether continued earnings growth can justify the valuation, particularly with the shares remaining highly volatile and well below their 52-week high.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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